Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,300 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,165,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,701,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $298.33 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $316.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.73 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,680 shares of company stock worth $10,723,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

