Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.98 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.