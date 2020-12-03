Head-To-Head Comparison: NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NanoFlex Power and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoFlex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoFlex Power and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoFlex Power $290,000.00 27.23 -$13.52 million N/A N/A GSI Technology $43.34 million 4.18 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NanoFlex Power.

Volatility and Risk

NanoFlex Power has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoFlex Power and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoFlex Power N/A N/A N/A GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86%

Summary

NanoFlex Power beats GSI Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

