Head-To-Head Contrast: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get PC Connection alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PC Connection and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Connection presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. Given PC Connection’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.33% 10.19% 6.53% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Connection and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.82 billion 0.43 $82.11 million $3.12 14.86 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Risk & Volatility

PC Connection has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats Airborne Wireless Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.