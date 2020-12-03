Head-To-Head Contrast: Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tongxin International and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tongxin International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ford Motor 3 9 4 0 2.06

Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $8.98, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Tongxin International.

Profitability

This table compares Tongxin International and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor -0.12% 2.48% 0.30%

Volatility & Risk

Tongxin International has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tongxin International and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor $155.90 billion 0.23 $47.00 million $1.19 7.73

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Tongxin International.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Tongxin International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tongxin International Company Profile

Tongxin International, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Hunan Tongxin Enterprise Co Ltd., designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells engineered vehicle body structures (EVBS) in China. It supplies small, light, medium, and heavy truck EVBS covering cab forward and cab over engine layouts. The company also designs, fabricates, and tests dies and molds used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process. Its EVBS consist of exterior body panels, including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels, and fenders. The company serves light passenger and commercial vehicle market segments, and light vehicle market segments. It exports its products to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development and vehicle integration, autonomous vehicle research and engineering, and autonomous vehicle transportation-as-a-service network development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

