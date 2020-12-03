Head to Head Contrast: Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International -34.10% N/A -5.58% OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Town Sports International and OneSpaWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpaWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Town Sports International has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Town Sports International and OneSpaWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International $466.76 million 0.01 -$18.56 million N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.35 -$41.03 million $0.16 55.81

Town Sports International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Town Sports International beats OneSpaWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

