Head to Head Contrast: VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) & Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX)

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) and Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIQ Solutions and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 371.70%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than VIQ Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -32.33% -166.95% -32.71% Creative Realities N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $25.10 million 2.38 -$4.52 million ($0.74) -4.36 Creative Realities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Summary

Creative Realities beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Transcription segment provides recording and transcription services. The company's software captures digital content from audio/video source, and provides online collaboration, mobility, data analytics, and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition, and case management or patient record systems. It provides its recording and transcription services to various clients, including medical, courtrooms, legislative assemblies, hearing rooms, inquiries, and quasi-judicial clients; and multi-speaker documentation services to law enforcement and criminal justice organizations. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

