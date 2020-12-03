Head-To-Head Review: Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) versus Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

34.7% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rakuten shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Point Credit and Rakuten, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rakuten 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Rakuten.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Rakuten’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $66.44 million 3.33 -$8.69 million $1.34 6.98 Rakuten $11.60 billion 1.35 -$293.37 million ($0.22) -49.73

Eagle Point Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Rakuten’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit -74.29% N/A N/A Rakuten -4.50% -8.65% -0.67%

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Rakuten pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rakuten pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Rakuten on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing. This segment also offers investment services, such as Rakuten Capita; and E-book services, including, Rakuten Kobo, as well as manages professional sports teams, such as Rakuten Eagles and Vissel Kobe. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and asset-based financial services, such as Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and Rakuten Life and General Insurance. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, which offers mobile virtual network operator services; Rakuten Viber, which provides messaging and VoIP services; Rakuten Communications; and Rakuten Energy, which provides electricity and energy-related services and solutions. It also offers Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service that provides the delivery of organic produce, as well as operates an online organic produce store. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.