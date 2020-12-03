Head to Head Review: The Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Western Union alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Western Union and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 8 4 0 1.89 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $22.41, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than DynTek.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.73 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.90 DynTek $169.82 million 0.19 $2.19 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Risk & Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Western Union beats DynTek on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers cash-based and electronic-based bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.