Head to Head Survey: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) versus Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Federated Hermes and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 4 1 0 2.20 Noah 0 0 1 0 3.00

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Noah.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.04 $272.34 million $2.69 10.13 Noah $253.09 million 7.76 $119.10 million $2.41 13.30

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 21.72% 28.99% 16.18% Noah 30.64% 13.41% 11.05%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Noah on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

