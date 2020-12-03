Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Health and Happiness has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

