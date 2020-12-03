Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 6th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by 98.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

