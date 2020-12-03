Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after purchasing an additional 478,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

