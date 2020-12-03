Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Financial Review

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PepsiCo and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 0 4 8 2 2.86 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

PepsiCo currently has a consensus target price of $144.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given PepsiCo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 10.27% 56.28% 8.90% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,400.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $67.16 billion 2.98 $7.31 billion $5.53 26.15 Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,919.40 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Risk and Volatility

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Home Bistro on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products. The company provides its products primarily under the Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay's, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Tropicana, Emperador, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Sabritas, Saladitas, 7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

