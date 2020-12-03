Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target raised by Barclays from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.39.

Shares of HON opened at $208.00 on Monday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

