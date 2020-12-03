IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Sells $673,418.10 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $189.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.