Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $336,881.98 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 3,041 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.78 per share, with a total value of $336,881.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,255 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.38 per share, with a total value of $253,416.90.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,532 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $694,542.60.

On Friday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari bought 18,081 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,069.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Sardar Biglari bought 6,195 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.06 per share, for a total transaction of $700,406.70.

On Friday, November 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 15,708 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,193.68.

On Thursday, September 10th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,316 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.28 per share, for a total transaction of $129,336.48.

On Friday, September 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,630 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $304,054.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Sardar Biglari bought 117 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,497.59.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter worth $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 4.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

