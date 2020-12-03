Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $22,479.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $22,479.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 852,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,867,934.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Century Bancorp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNBKA. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

