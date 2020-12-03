Insider Buying: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Buys $50,495.00 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.83. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

