Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $501,736.25 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $140.66 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
