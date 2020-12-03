Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $616,772.03 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 13,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $616,772.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARES stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

