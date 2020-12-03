Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $2,528,100.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total value of $2,528,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares in the company, valued at $124,588,644.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AVLR stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $175.67.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
