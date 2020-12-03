Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $2,528,100.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total value of $2,528,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares in the company, valued at $124,588,644.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVLR stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $175.67.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.