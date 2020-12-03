Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Sells 2,677 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $19,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $103.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -3.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

