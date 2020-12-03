Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $67,929.30 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $61,674.30.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 140 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $3,516.80.

On Monday, October 5th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $77,295.35.

On Friday, October 2nd, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

