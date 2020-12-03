Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $972,206.55 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HPQ opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

