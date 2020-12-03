Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Sells $311,928.82 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Logitech International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Logitech International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.