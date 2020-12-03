Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $808,990.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 146.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

