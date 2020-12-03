Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,139,837.28 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 90,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.64, for a total transaction of C$1,139,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,496.32.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 91,723 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$1,334,569.65.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,214 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.79, for a total value of C$1,319,475.06.

On Friday, September 11th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$1,263,010.70.

NG opened at C$13.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.24.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

