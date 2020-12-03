Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $570,800.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $570,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

