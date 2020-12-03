Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells $42,094,714.77 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average of $131.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

