Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $142.40 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $144.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61.

