InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

