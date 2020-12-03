Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,921. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

