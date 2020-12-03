Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $56,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

