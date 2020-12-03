JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 104,990 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of ANSYS worth $52,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.23 and a 200 day moving average of $309.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

