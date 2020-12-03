JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,032,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,079,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,161,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Qell Acquisition stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.30.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

