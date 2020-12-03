JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.75% of Renewable Energy Group worth $54,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

