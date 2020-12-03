JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 33,726 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VTV opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

