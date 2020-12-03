JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 39,247 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Citrix Systems worth $48,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 79.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after purchasing an additional 239,436 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,119 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $83,660.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,455 shares of company stock worth $8,631,896. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $127.31 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

