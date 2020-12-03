JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 661,287 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 287.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.76% of Casella Waste Systems worth $49,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $61.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

