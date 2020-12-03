JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $51.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $51,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 548,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,462,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $206.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $207.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

