JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,597,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,353,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.