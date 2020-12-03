JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 15,315.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.03% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 683,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,803,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 353,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $14,706,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $171.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $171.46.

