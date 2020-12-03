JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.01% of Cantel Medical worth $56,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

