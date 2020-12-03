JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.18% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $55,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.