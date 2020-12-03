JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

