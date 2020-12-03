JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,318 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Align Technology worth $53,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Align Technology by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total transaction of $1,635,454.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $505.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $508.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

