JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 77,810 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Meritage Homes worth $54,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,080 shares of company stock worth $696,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

