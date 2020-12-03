JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,525 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $198.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.