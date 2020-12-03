JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $49,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after acquiring an additional 131,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,243. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.